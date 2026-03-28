FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: Holy Sabbath Prayer: Isaiah 56:7-12, 20260328

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)





O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Holy Father, and my YAHWEH NISSI, the LORD YAHWEH My BANNER in Exodus 17:15! Hallowed be Your Holy Name! Thank You for the redeeming blood sacrifice that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ paid for me on Calvary’s Cross.





Heavenly Father, Your Holy Word confirms that, 7 Even them will I, YAHWEH NISSI, the LORD YAHWEH Your BANNER bring to My holy mountain, and make them joyful in My House of Prayer: their burnt offerings and their sacrifices shall be accepted upon Mine altar; for Mine House shall be called an House of Prayer for all people.





8 I, YAHWEH NISSI, the LORD YAHWEH Your BANNER, which gathereth the outcasts of Israel and Christians saith, yet will I gather others to them, beside those that are gathered unto the redeemed.





9 All ye beasts of the field, come to devour, yea, all ye beasts in the forest.





10 Their watchmen are blind: they are all ignorant, they are all dumb dogs, they cannot bark; sleeping, lying down, loving to slumber.





11 Yea, they are greedy dogs which can never have enough, and they are shepherds that cannot understand: they all look to their own way, every one for his gain, from his quarter.





12 Come ye, say they, “I will fetch wine, and we will fill ourselves with strong drink; and to morrow shall be as this day, and much more abundant.” Amen!





Holy Father, thank You for helping me to seek first Your Kingdom of Heaven and Your righteousness, and for granting my prayers and supplications in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Isaiah 56:7-12 personalized KJV)





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