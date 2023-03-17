Create New Account
Moms On A Mission | Education | Special Guest: Vanessa Clark, Author of Now I See | Moms | Battle for the American Mind | Culture War | Pete Hegseth
Moms On A Mission
Published 21 hours ago

On the very first episode of Moms on a Mission, the moms introduce themselves and the vision and mission behind their podcast.  Miriam Shaw and Julie Woolslayer tell us who they are, how they met, and why they decided to start this podcast. Battle for the American Mind, a book by Pete Hegseth and David Goodwin, is briefly introduced and the Moms tell how this book inspired them to start their mission to educate, awake, and activate moms around the country. Battle for the American Mind inspired the moms to stop sitting on the sidelines of the culture war and instead come up with a game plan and get in the game! On this episode, the moms encourage their listeners to: 1. Pray without ceasing, 2. Read Battle for the American Mind, and  3. Never ever give up!! Vanessa Clark joins the moms to talk about her life and the mission she is on with her family and friends. Vanessa is the author of the book, Now I See. Her story is one of faith, hope, love and courage.


Links:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0NbY0Z_uMsU 


https://www.amazon.com/Battle-American-Mind-Uprooting-Miseducation/dp/00632150 


2 Chronicles 7:14 NIV - if my people, who are called by my - Bible Gateway 


John 16:33 NIV - “I have told you these things, so - Bible Gateway 


Amazon.com: Now I See: A Mothers Memoir of Her Son's Miraculous Healing: 9780996003247: Clark, Vanessa 


