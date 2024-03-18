morning manna mar 18, 2024 , Matthew 6 9-13

One can pray for a long time, but to the wrong God. In the book of Kings I 26:18 The Prophets of Bail cried out: â€™o Baal, we have answered€˜ for half the day. And in the book of acts 24:19 The Mob in Ephesus shouted: â€™great Artemis of the Ephesians€˜ for two hours. But our living God admires not the length or eloquence of our prayers, but our hearts. "Prayer requires more from the heart than from the tongue As for the eloquence of prayer, it consists of longing and simplicity of faith.