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"You Are Exiles" - complete DVD
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103 views • December 02, 2021
"You Are Exiles" - complete DVD
Synopsis:
The big secret about your identity that the world does not want you to know about. There is a very dark truth about Satanic ritualistic cannibalism and how it fuels the coming One-World-Government. There is a dark, supernatural army of Locust like creatures that will be released during the Tribulation. Satan has been building his personal army for generations... Lucifer's Shadow Government operates in the dark corners on Earth, and infects all major spheres of influence.
"The god of this world hath blinded the minds of the unbelieving, that the light of the gospel of the glory of Christ, who is the image of God, should not dawn upon them." 2 CORINTHIANS 4: 4
"Having abolished in his flesh the enmity, even the law of commandments contained in ordinances; for to make in himself of twain one new man, so making peace; And that he might reconcile both unto God in one body by the cross, having slain the enmity thereby" EPHESIANS 2: 15-16
"And if you call on him as Father who judges impartially according to each one’s deeds, conduct yourselves with fear throughout the time of your exile" 1 PETER 1: 17
**** Links to Jonathan Kleck ****
Jonathan is a guest on Cory Barbee's You Tube channel at
https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee
You can download Jonathan's videos at:
http://www.kleckfiles.com/
Other websites include:
ODYSEE
https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
BRIGHTEON
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
INTERNET ARCHIVE
https://archive.org/search.php...
BITCHUTE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/
JONATHAN KLECK'S IMAGE GALLERY
https://www.show-notes.info/thisistheend
Website
http://www.thisisitbe4thefire.com
website
http://www.jonathankleck.com
website Bible online
https://www.e-sword.net
All Glory to Holy Lord Jesus Christ
Synopsis:
The big secret about your identity that the world does not want you to know about. There is a very dark truth about Satanic ritualistic cannibalism and how it fuels the coming One-World-Government. There is a dark, supernatural army of Locust like creatures that will be released during the Tribulation. Satan has been building his personal army for generations... Lucifer's Shadow Government operates in the dark corners on Earth, and infects all major spheres of influence.
"The god of this world hath blinded the minds of the unbelieving, that the light of the gospel of the glory of Christ, who is the image of God, should not dawn upon them." 2 CORINTHIANS 4: 4
"Having abolished in his flesh the enmity, even the law of commandments contained in ordinances; for to make in himself of twain one new man, so making peace; And that he might reconcile both unto God in one body by the cross, having slain the enmity thereby" EPHESIANS 2: 15-16
"And if you call on him as Father who judges impartially according to each one’s deeds, conduct yourselves with fear throughout the time of your exile" 1 PETER 1: 17
**** Links to Jonathan Kleck ****
Jonathan is a guest on Cory Barbee's You Tube channel at
https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee
You can download Jonathan's videos at:
http://www.kleckfiles.com/
Other websites include:
ODYSEE
https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
BRIGHTEON
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
INTERNET ARCHIVE
https://archive.org/search.php...
BITCHUTE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/
JONATHAN KLECK'S IMAGE GALLERY
https://www.show-notes.info/thisistheend
Website
http://www.thisisitbe4thefire.com
website
http://www.jonathankleck.com
website Bible online
https://www.e-sword.net
All Glory to Holy Lord Jesus Christ
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