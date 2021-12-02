"You Are Exiles" - complete DVD

"You Are Exiles" - complete DVDSynopsis:The big secret about your identity that the world does not want you to know about. There is a very dark truth about Satanic ritualistic cannibalism and how it fuels the coming One-World-Government. There is a dark, supernatural army of Locust like creatures that will be released during the Tribulation. Satan has been building his personal army for generations... Lucifer's Shadow Government operates in the dark corners on Earth, and infects all major spheres of influence."The god of this world hath blinded the minds of the unbelieving, that the light of the gospel of the glory of Christ, who is the image of God, should not dawn upon them." 2 CORINTHIANS 4: 4"Having abolished in his flesh the enmity, even the law of commandments contained in ordinances; for to make in himself of twain one new man, so making peace; And that he might reconcile both unto God in one body by the cross, having slain the enmity thereby" EPHESIANS 2: 15-16"And if you call on him as Father who judges impartially according to each one’s deeds, conduct yourselves with fear throughout the time of your exile" 1 PETER 1: 17**** Links to Jonathan Kleck ****Jonathan is a guest on Cory Barbee's You Tube channel atYou can download Jonathan's videos at:Other websites include:ODYSEEBRIGHTEONINTERNET ARCHIVEBITCHUTEJONATHAN KLECK'S IMAGE GALLERYWebsitewebsitewebsite Bible onlineAll Glory to Holy Lord Jesus Christ