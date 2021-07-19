JESUS gives us Spiritual armour for this spiritual war for our souls -please put on the whole armour of God(KJV)EPHESIANS 6:10-1810 Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord, and in the power of his might.11 Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil.12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.13 Wherefore take unto you the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand.14 Stand therefore, having your loins girt about with truth, and having on the breastplate of righteousness;15 And your feet shod with the preparation of the gospel of peace;16 Above all, taking the shield of faith, wherewith ye shall be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked.17 And take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God:18 Praying always with all prayer and supplication in the Spirit, and watching thereunto with all perseverance and supplication for all saints;It is time to fall to our knees my friendsJESUS is knocking on the door of our hearts...The enemy is going in for the kill - the killing of our soulSay no to the "COVID-19" "test", and say no to the "COVID-19" experimental DNA altering "vaccine" / medical device - that will finally be taken IN the right hand, or IN the forehead, the unforgivable sin that will send us to hellSalvation can miraculously be found, and can be lost, IF we stray from the truthThere is no "once saved always saved", OR pre-Tribulation raptureWe must work out our own salvation with fear trembling , and get on the narrow path, and stay on the narrow path - and endure until the end -Stay strong in THE LORD, and close to JESUS and his Word - KJVJesus loves youCredit and huge thank you so much to PRIMAL EARTH SOUNDSfor the beautiful drone footage of God’s Almighty, Wonderful CreationWorship the Creator, not the creation / creature(KJV)JOHN 14:66 Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.(KJV)2 PETER 3:99 The Lord is not slack concerning his promise, as some men count slackness; but is longsuffering to us-ward, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance.(KJV)REVELATION 3:19-2019 As many as I love, I rebuke and chasten: be zealous therefore, and repent.20 Behold, I stand at the door, and knock: if any man hear my voice, and open the door, I will come in to him, and will sup with him, and he with me.(KJV)PSALM 31:2424 Be of good courage, and he shall strengthen your heart, all ye that hope in the LORD.