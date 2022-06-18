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6/2/2022 Miles Guo at the Himalaya Alliance Cup Poetry Recital Competition: Years of brainwashing and totalitarian rule of the CCP has ruined the notion of poetry recital, which have a long history in both China and the rest of the world