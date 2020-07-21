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Lunch With Keith Ellison's Antifa/Muslim Brotherhood In Minneapolis
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96 views • July 21, 2020
George Webb goes to Minneapolis to have lunch with the supposedly notorious Al Shabab gang (and watch a long Solmalia overtime soccer game). Webb finds the Al Shabab kids mostly are orphans or only have a surviving mother. They are being fed Muslim extremist ideas as they grow up without dads in Minneapolis. Is anyone surprised at the events of the summer of 2020 three years later with Antifa. This is Al Shabab cauldron has been carefully stewed to create mayhem in the 2020 election cycle.
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