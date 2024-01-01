A Metamorphosis - Chapter 29

Sanctuary of the Chosen Audiobook
New Chapter Every Day!
Purchase the book: https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b60866-sanctuary-of-the-chosen-37023
Free eBook: https://davehunt.org/collections/all-ebooks/products/sanctuary-of-the-chosen
More about Israel: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/israel
“David!” exclaimed Yakov as he pulled the door open. “Great to see you! I’ve got a roommate—all the way from Paris. This is Ari Thalberg. Ari, meet David Kauly.”
Ari felt himself instantly and comprehensively scrutinized, analyzed, and memorized by the slightly balding, stocky man of medium height in his mid-forties who catapulted himself through the doorway and grasped his hand.
“So you’ve moved to Israel.” It was more a statement than a question. Ari was immediately alert. Who was this man with the quick eyes and noncommittal expression, and what did he know? He decided to keep that question alive for future consideration.
“Yes. Just arrived a few hours ago. Yakov’s good enough to share his flat with me.”
Our main website: www.thebereancall.org
Store: store.thebereancall.org
Download our app: www.thebereancall.org/app
In-depth research on a variety of Bible topics: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics
Sign up for our email updates: https://www.thebereancall.org/subscribe
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.