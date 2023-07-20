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NO RELIGIOUS FREEDOM IN UKRAINE [WHAT ARE WE FIGHTING FOR?]
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
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49 views • July 20, 2023

Gimme an B...

Gimme a I...

Gimme a D...
Gimme a E...
Gimme a N...


What's that spell?
What's that spell?
What's that spell?
What's that spell?
What's that spell?

Yeah, c'mon on all you big strong men
Uncle Sam needs your help again
He's got himself in a terrible jam
Way down yonder in UKRAINE
So put down your books and pick up a gun
We're gonna have a whole lot of fun

And it's 1, 2, 3, what're we fighting for?
Don't ask me, I don't give a damn
Next stop is UKRAINE
And it's 5, 6, 7, open up the pearly gates
Well there ain't no time to wonder why
Whoopee! We're all gonna die

Well c'mon generals, let's move fast
Your big chance has come at last
Gotta go out and get those Reds
The only good Commie is one who's dead
And you know that peace can only be won
When we've blown 'em all to kingdom come

Chorus

Well c'mon on Wall Street
Don't be slow
Why this is war a-go-go
There's plenty good money to be made
By supplin' the Army with the tools of the trade
Just hope and pray that if we drop the bomb
They drop it on-the UKRAINE
Chorus

Well c'mon mothers throughout this land
Pack your boys off to UKRAINE
C'mon pops, don't hesitate
Send 'em off before it's too late
Be the first one on your block to have your boy come home in a box

And it's 1, 2, 3, what're we fighting for?
Don't ask me, I don't give a damn.

[HEY MUSICIANS OUT THERE...I JUST GAVE YOU A #1 HIT, NOW RECORD IT, IF YOU DON'T UNDERSTAND, ASK YOUR OLDER FRIENDS ABOUT WOODSTOCK, COUNTRY JOE AND THE VIETNAM WAR]


Keywords
no freedom of speechno religious freedom in ukrainepriests and nuns arrestedthrown in jailno democracywake the f up
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