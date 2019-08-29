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BREAKING! Ilhan Omar Calls For UN Occupation Of United States As Queen Suspends UK Parliament - FULL SHOW 8/29/19
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479 views • August 29, 2019
The planetary civil war against nation-states and multinational corporations allied with China has begun! This is unprecedented – a House representative is publicly calling for the complete stand-down of the United States’ national sovereignty!
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http://infowars.com
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http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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