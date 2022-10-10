Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THE TRUTH REVEALED - ARE THE 10 COMMANDMENTS MANDATORY TO OBEY TO ENTER ETERNAL LIFE?
11 views
channel image
God's Warriors for Christ
Published a month ago |
Donate

The 10 Commandments are Mandatory to enter eternal life


Read John 14: 15 - If you love me, Keep My commandments

Read Matthew 19: 16-17 - If you want to enter eternal life.... Read what it says.


This is part of the great deception of believers. Please watch and share this video.


also watch the video about the Man of Lawlessness Revealed


www.SavedByTruth.com


🎺🎺🎺🎺🎺🎺🎺🎺🎺

GREAT NEWS - THE MAN OF LAWLESSNESS - THE ANTICHRIST HAS BEEN REVEALED ON SEPTEMBER 11, 2022 - THIS MEANS JESUS MUST COME SOON!


Watch this video - https://www.bitchute.com/video/wv6CCgwjeP1J/


This is the last prophecy that needs to be revealed before Jesus comes to get the Church of Philadelphia - the First Fruit. Rev. 3: 7-13, Rev. 14: 1-5

Read 2 Thessalonians 2: 1 - 12


Mark of the Beast System is Here - Joe Biden is Replacing Money - The End Game - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AuqUoOlphBE


🎺🎺🎺🎺🎺🎺🎺🎺🎺

ONLY WATER BAPTIZED DISCIPLES WHO KEEP THE 10 COMMANDMENTS WILL BE THE FIRST FRUIT. THE 144,000. Don't be deceived and left behind.


Read 👇👇👇👇👇🙏🙏🙏🙏

1 Thessalonians 4: 13-18 - The Dead in Christ and those who are alive and remain (the First Fruit - Church of Philadelphia) will rise at the trumpet sound.


👇👇👇👇👇🙏🙏🙏🙏

Matthew 28: 18-20 - Go make Disciples - Baptize them - Teach them to obey the commandments


👇👇👇👇👇🙏🙏🙏🙏

Matthew 19: 16-17 - If you want to enter eternal life - Keep the commandments


👇👇👇👇👇🙏🙏🙏🙏

John 14: 15 - If you love Jesus - keep the commandments


👇👇👇👇👇🙏🙏🙏🙏

1 John 2: 3-6 - Whoever does not keep the commandments is a Liar


👇👇👇👇👇🙏🙏🙏🙏

Revelation 3: 7-13 - The Church of Philadelphia


👇👇👇👇👇🙏🙏🙏🙏

Revelation 14: 1-5 - First Fruit - Baptized disciples who keep the commandments - The Church of Philadelphia


👇👇👇👇👇🙏🙏🙏🙏

Revelation 14: 6-14 - All Christians and disciples who are left behind will need to learn the Eternal Gospel (Baptism & the 10 Commandments) from the Angles and may have to die for their faith.


Stephen Gregg

Leader - The Church of Philadelphia

Saved By Truth Ministry

www.SavedByTruth.com

Keywords
godbaptismjesussalvationlast days10 commandments

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket