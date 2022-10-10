THE TRUTH REVEALED - ARE THE 10 COMMANDMENTS MANDATORY TO OBEY TO ENTER ETERNAL LIFE?

The 10 Commandments are Mandatory to enter eternal life





Read John 14: 15 - If you love me, Keep My commandments

Read Matthew 19: 16-17 - If you want to enter eternal life.... Read what it says.





This is part of the great deception of believers. Please watch and share this video.





also watch the video about the Man of Lawlessness Revealed





www.SavedByTruth.com





GREAT NEWS - THE MAN OF LAWLESSNESS - THE ANTICHRIST HAS BEEN REVEALED ON SEPTEMBER 11, 2022 - THIS MEANS JESUS MUST COME SOON!





Watch this video - https://www.bitchute.com/video/wv6CCgwjeP1J/





This is the last prophecy that needs to be revealed before Jesus comes to get the Church of Philadelphia - the First Fruit. Rev. 3: 7-13, Rev. 14: 1-5

Read 2 Thessalonians 2: 1 - 12





Mark of the Beast System is Here - Joe Biden is Replacing Money - The End Game - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AuqUoOlphBE





ONLY WATER BAPTIZED DISCIPLES WHO KEEP THE 10 COMMANDMENTS WILL BE THE FIRST FRUIT. THE 144,000. Don't be deceived and left behind.





1 Thessalonians 4: 13-18 - The Dead in Christ and those who are alive and remain (the First Fruit - Church of Philadelphia) will rise at the trumpet sound.





Matthew 28: 18-20 - Go make Disciples - Baptize them - Teach them to obey the commandments





Matthew 19: 16-17 - If you want to enter eternal life - Keep the commandments





John 14: 15 - If you love Jesus - keep the commandments





1 John 2: 3-6 - Whoever does not keep the commandments is a Liar





Revelation 3: 7-13 - The Church of Philadelphia





Revelation 14: 1-5 - First Fruit - Baptized disciples who keep the commandments - The Church of Philadelphia





Revelation 14: 6-14 - All Christians and disciples who are left behind will need to learn the Eternal Gospel (Baptism & the 10 Commandments) from the Angles and may have to die for their faith.





Stephen Gregg

Leader - The Church of Philadelphia

Saved By Truth Ministry

