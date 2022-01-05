X22 REPORT- The [DS] Has Been Outmaneuvered, They Are Only Now Figuring It Out

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The [DS] Has Been Outmaneuvered, They Are Only Now Figuring It Out
The [DS] agenda is now coming to an end. The people are no longer believing the pandemic hoax, it is falling apart rapidly. The patriots have outmaneuvered the [DS] and they are only now figuring it out. The pieces are now being put into place. The show is about to start and the [DS] is panicking. [NP] is already signaling that she is now retiring. The entire corrupt system is about to come down around them.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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