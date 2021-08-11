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CELL A MOVIE OR A DOCUMENTARY TELLING US WHAT IS COMING IS THIS WHAT 5G AND GRAPHENE OXIDE ARE FOR?
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351 views • August 11, 2021
FEMA CELL PHONE TEST TOMORROW: August 11th at 2pm. You need to be aware of this. Unplug it. Turn it off. https://www.bitchute.com/video/7lrTub3X4myh/
Released July 8th, 2016, 'Cell' stars John Cusack, Samuel L. Jackson, Isabelle Fuhrman and Stacy Keach.
Here's the plot: "When a strange signal pulsates through all cell phone networks worldwide, it starts a murderous epidemic of epic proportions when users become bloodthirsty creatures, and a group of people in New England are among the survivors to deal with the ensuing chaos after."
Released July 8th, 2016, 'Cell' stars John Cusack, Samuel L. Jackson, Isabelle Fuhrman and Stacy Keach.
Here's the plot: "When a strange signal pulsates through all cell phone networks worldwide, it starts a murderous epidemic of epic proportions when users become bloodthirsty creatures, and a group of people in New England are among the survivors to deal with the ensuing chaos after."
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