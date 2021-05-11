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Follow the Money !!
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110 views • May 11, 2021
This is a tiny clip which was taken from a very well presented documentary titled "The International Banking Cartel" which points to the answer to most of the problems in this world. It was sourced from the MediaGiant channel and I wanted to highlight it because it's good viewing both for those who are less aware of the banking system scam and those already in the know.
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