7 months ago

Islam is a monotheistic religion founded on the belief in one God (Allah) and the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad, who is considered the last prophet in a line that includes figures like Abraham, Moses, and Jesus. The core beliefs of Islam are outlined in the Five Pillars, which include:


1. Shahada: The declaration of faith, professing that there is no god but Allah and Muhammad is His messenger.



2. Salah: The performance of five daily prayers facing the Kaaba in Mecca.



3. Zakat: Almsgiving, which involves donating a portion of one’s wealth to those in need.



4. Sawm: Fasting during the month of Ramadan, refraining from food, drink, and other physical needs from dawn until sunset.



5. Hajj: The pilgrimage to Mecca that every Muslim must undertake at least once in their lifetime, if financially and physically able.




The Quran, believed to be the literal word of God as revealed to Muhammad, serves as the primary religious text, supplemented by Hadith (sayings and actions of the Prophet). Islam emphasizes community, charity, and moral conduct, aiming to guide followers in their personal and social lives. There are several branches of Islam, the largest being Sunni and Shia, each with its own interpretations and practices.


