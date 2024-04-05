Create New Account
I was over 700lbs before carnivore diet, this is Todd's story Part 2
DC Learning to Live
Published 14 hours ago

Todd has started a whole new life, At age 9, he was 400lbs, at age 14 he was 600lbs.


He has come back from adversity, severe depression, and more. He couldn't breathe, he couldn't move, and when he slept, he stopped breathing all together.


He has a great attitude now, the depression has lifted, and he is healing on the carnivore diet.


