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Muslim Calls, Leaves Islam & Accepts Jesus! [The Best of Christian Prince]
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11 views • May 18, 2020
Cuts from the long video,
Look at the superb argument given by CP,
Also the facts of Islam,
Muslim always accuse him to be lying but try to check it yourself
don't let The West Islamized
Look at the superb argument given by CP,
Also the facts of Islam,
Muslim always accuse him to be lying but try to check it yourself
don't let The West Islamized
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