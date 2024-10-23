Maduro to Putin: "We admire your military victories in the fight against Nazism & Fascism"

Maduro (President of Venezuela) to Putin: "We admire your military victories in the fight against Nazism and Fascism" (they also had a private meeting)

"Yesterday, when we landed in Kazan, I said: 'We have arrived, we are standing on our feet, we are safe, and we have achieved victory.' The people of Venezuela have achieved victory. Esteemed President, we are following the struggle that Russia is waging against Nazism and Fascism. We admire the victories you have achieved for the Russian people on all fronts of the global struggle: economic, scientific, cultural, military, and diplomatic. We are proud to have you as our friends. We are ready to continue moving forward."