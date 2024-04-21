WATCH! Zala accompanied Lancet to destroy the equipment on the right bank of Dnieper

Zala UAV reconnaissance team of Russian Paratroopers detected 3 self-propelled artillery units and 2 Ukrainian tanks in the forest on the right bank of the Dnieper River. Its coordinates are sent to the command post, where Lancet kamikaze drone takes a decision that destroys the equipment. The interaction between a both drones is increasing which is causing losses to Armed Forces of Ukraine especially along the front line in Kherson.

