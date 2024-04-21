WATCH! Zala accompanied Lancet to destroy the equipment on the right bank of Dnieper

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Zala UAV reconnaissance team of Russian Paratroopers detected 3 self-propelled artillery units and 2 Ukrainian tanks in the forest on the right bank of the Dnieper River. Its coordinates are sent to the command post, where Lancet kamikaze drone takes a decision that destroys the equipment. The interaction between a both drones is increasing which is causing losses to Armed Forces of Ukraine especially along the front line in Kherson.
