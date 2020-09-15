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LA Sheriff Alex Villanueva challenges BLM supporter LeBron James to match $175k reward, he won't
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143 views • September 15, 2020
#AlexVillanueva #LACounty #LeBronJames #Compton #Shooting #BLM #Terrorists
The sheriff of LA County has challenged LeBron James to match the $175,000 reward offered for information leading to the arrest of the Compton gunman.
The reward was swiftly offered following Saturday night's ambush of two sheriffs deputies - one, a 31-year-old woman, the other a 24-year-old man. Both are in hospital in a critical but stable condition, and a massive manhunt is underway for the black gunman, aged 28-30.
On Monday Alex Villanueva, sheriff of LA County, appealed to the LA Lakers basketball star - an outspoken activist and supporter of Black Lives Matter - to match the reward money.
The LA board of supervisors offered $100,000, and an additional $75,000 was donated by two private individuals.
'This challenge is to Lebron James. I want you to match that and double that reward,' Villanueva said, speaking on KABC Radio, on the John Phillips Show.
'I know you care about law enforcement. You expressed a very interesting statement about your perspective on race relations and on officer-involved shootings and the impact that it has on the African-American community.
'And I appreciated that. But likewise, we need to appreciate that respect for life goes across all professions.'
The sheriff of LA County has challenged LeBron James to match the $175,000 reward offered for information leading to the arrest of the Compton gunman.
The reward was swiftly offered following Saturday night's ambush of two sheriffs deputies - one, a 31-year-old woman, the other a 24-year-old man. Both are in hospital in a critical but stable condition, and a massive manhunt is underway for the black gunman, aged 28-30.
On Monday Alex Villanueva, sheriff of LA County, appealed to the LA Lakers basketball star - an outspoken activist and supporter of Black Lives Matter - to match the reward money.
The LA board of supervisors offered $100,000, and an additional $75,000 was donated by two private individuals.
'This challenge is to Lebron James. I want you to match that and double that reward,' Villanueva said, speaking on KABC Radio, on the John Phillips Show.
'I know you care about law enforcement. You expressed a very interesting statement about your perspective on race relations and on officer-involved shootings and the impact that it has on the African-American community.
'And I appreciated that. But likewise, we need to appreciate that respect for life goes across all professions.'
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