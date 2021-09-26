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The Ascension of Jesus in Acts 1 - The Second Coming Series (Lesson 3)
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30 views • September 26, 2021
This is a contextual counter argument to those who teach that "in like manner" and "so shall Jesus return" of Acts 1:9-11 teaches a literal fleshly return of Christ in OUR near future. I show that "in like manner" doesn't require an exact equivalent but is a type of metaphor for a spiritual return of Jesus in THEIR near future.
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