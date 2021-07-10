© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
10/07/2021 -- Large planet wide movement -- Earthquake activity increase across whole regions
Follow
4
Share
Report
3230 views • October 08, 2021
The large spread from the deep M7.3 this past week is now taking place. M5.9 to M6.0+ spreading out and away in all directions from the M7.3 deep location .
Europe due for M5.9 to M6.0 by the Greece Albania border, Southern California due for M5.0 to M5.9 by the oil spill location. Japan still due for more activity possibly larger yet still than the M5.9 which struck Tokyo.
New seismic increase likely due at La Palma Canary Islands, possibly going up to M5.0+ (already at M4.3). Hawaii may also go up another notch to M5.0 range in the next few days.
Pacific Northwest USA due as well for M5.9 like the rest of the planet is experiencing.
It's going to be a busy next 7 days!
Don't be scared, be prepared.
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
Europe due for M5.9 to M6.0 by the Greece Albania border, Southern California due for M5.0 to M5.9 by the oil spill location. Japan still due for more activity possibly larger yet still than the M5.9 which struck Tokyo.
New seismic increase likely due at La Palma Canary Islands, possibly going up to M5.0+ (already at M4.3). Hawaii may also go up another notch to M5.0 range in the next few days.
Pacific Northwest USA due as well for M5.9 like the rest of the planet is experiencing.
It's going to be a busy next 7 days!
Don't be scared, be prepared.
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.