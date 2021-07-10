10/07/2021 -- Large planet wide movement -- Earthquake activity increase across whole regions

The large spread from the deep M7.3 this past week is now taking place. M5.9 to M6.0+ spreading out and away in all directions from the M7.3 deep location .Europe due for M5.9 to M6.0 by the Greece Albania border, Southern California due for M5.0 to M5.9 by the oil spill location. Japan still due for more activity possibly larger yet still than the M5.9 which struck Tokyo.New seismic increase likely due at La Palma Canary Islands, possibly going up to M5.0+ (already at M4.3). Hawaii may also go up another notch to M5.0 range in the next few days.Pacific Northwest USA due as well for M5.9 like the rest of the planet is experiencing.It's going to be a busy next 7 days!Don't be scared, be prepared.TwitchShared from and subscribe to:Dutch Sinse