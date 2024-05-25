Create New Account
Mathew Crawford: The Military-Occult-Banking-Syndicate Has All the Power
Geopolitics & Empire
Mathew Crawford discusses his research into Covid-19 and bacteriological warfare, his discovery how some in the Medical Freedom Movement (MFM) don't seem to be fighting for freedom, and how this led him to discover links between alternative media, fake opposition, the occult, and military-intelligence.  He looks into theosophy, Nazism, Scientology, Falun Gong, 1960s counter-culture, MK-ULTRA, the Office of Naval Intelligence, and the plans for a New World Order. He believes independence movements (e.g. India) were steered. He questions Bitcoin and says that the military-occult-banking-syndicate virtually has all the power. We are in a pickle!


Mathew Crawford on Courtenay Turner Podcast https://rumble.com/v4x4fj9-ep.407-neo-theosophical-cults-and-intelligence-ops-w-mathew-crawford-courte.html


About Mathew Crawford

Mathew Crawford is an Educator, Entrepreneur, Statistician, Finance Specialist, and Founder of Rounding the Earth.


Keywords
bitcoinoccultelitenwonew world ordernazismscientologymkultraworld governmentfalun gongtheosophycovid

