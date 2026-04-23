🚨⏰🪃⚖️Ellen DeGeneres « goes blind » after being diagnosed with kuru - the disease linked to cannibalism. Following the publication of the Epstein files, which implicate her in the consumption of child flesh.





https://x.com/FranceRsistanc1/status/2046507906695090188





Shocking revelations are sending shockwaves through Hollywood as Erika Kirk reportedly spirals following a stunning moment involving Ellen DeGeneres and long-buried Epstein Island connections. What started as whispers has now turned into a full-blown storm, with tensions rising and questions mounting.





This video dives into the unfolding situation, unpacking what was allegedly revealed, how Erika Kirk is reacting under pressure, and why Ellen DeGeneres’ name being tied to these resurfaced claims is reigniting intense public scrutiny. As more details emerge, the situation is becoming harder to ignore, drawing attention from both insiders and viewers alike.





Could this be the beginning of a deeper unraveling, or just another chapter in a much larger story that refuses to stay buried? The reactions, the silence, and the timing are all raising eyebrows—and viewers can’t look away.





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Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xA8aKwU021g