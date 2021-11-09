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SCIENTIST SHOWS VACCINE EFFECTS IN AUTOPSIES. DON'T BELIEVE IT? SEE FOR YOURSELF
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307 views • November 09, 2021
Scientist shows vaccine effects in autopsies. Don't believe it? See for yourself https://www.bitchute.com/video/jm2euik7MlCV/ ~ "White coats or not, so-called vaccines are military weapons, without exemptions" - Falcons' CAFE https://bit.ly/3E8sjnp & https://is.gd/znfy8M
Quote: "Scientist shows vaccine effects in autopsies. White Coat Summit. https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy_commons/comments/p10lih/scientist_shows_vaccine_effects_in_autopsies_this/ Please share! Thank You for subscribing."
Quote: "Scientist shows vaccine effects in autopsies. White Coat Summit. https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy_commons/comments/p10lih/scientist_shows_vaccine_effects_in_autopsies_this/ Please share! Thank You for subscribing."
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