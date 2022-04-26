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4-26-2022 Left wing, Right wing - Left brain, Right brain
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70 views • April 26, 2022
Episode 50
Not TOO much news discussed today, more of a ponderance of the psychology of the situation we are in, and the people behind it.
Watch the SGT report I mentioned here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kE9WRvO8uhcV/
Watch the Mike Adams video I mentioned here:
https://beforeitsnews.com/opinion-conservative/2022/04/situation-update-april-25-2022-5g-activation-of-vaccine-chimeric-payload-could-unleash-bio-apocalypse-3626908.html
Not TOO much news discussed today, more of a ponderance of the psychology of the situation we are in, and the people behind it.
Watch the SGT report I mentioned here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kE9WRvO8uhcV/
Watch the Mike Adams video I mentioned here:
https://beforeitsnews.com/opinion-conservative/2022/04/situation-update-april-25-2022-5g-activation-of-vaccine-chimeric-payload-could-unleash-bio-apocalypse-3626908.html
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