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IT'S RACIST THAT AMERICA ONLY HAS 7 BILLIONAIRES OUT OF 614!
KevinJJohnston
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25 views • September 03, 2023

The left wing will complain about anything and when I say anything, I mean absolutely anything. They're not happy that they live in a country where anybody from any background with a good idea and enough effort can become a millionaire, then a multimillionaire and then finally a billionaire. Seven black people in the United States have become self-made billionaires, which is a testament to the superiority of American ingenuity and the American economic model.


Instead, complaints and whining about the fact that fewer than 1% of billionaires in America are black. America is a white country whether you think so or not and this is not a matter of the white man keeping the black man down, it's simply a matter of and let's be honest here, there weren't enough blacks driven enough to become billionaires. I am familiar with black athletes and how they waste money. Many of them go broke before their professional careers are even finished. That's not a slight on race, that's a slight on selfishness in our society. Through proper investment you can always make your money grow especially in America. The hell with this race crap; I'm tired of it.


www.FreedomReport.ca


#black #negro #blackman #blacklivesmatter #blm #billionaire #rich #wealthy


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blackamericanracistrichbillionaireswealthy
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