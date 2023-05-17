Create New Account
Must See - Proof COVID Comes from Snake Venom and More is Coming
TEOTWAWKI Life
Published Yesterday

If you want the truth, this is the MUST-SEE documentary, “Watch the Water.” Stew Peters interviews Dr. Bryan Ardis. All the proof is in this video.

This shows how the water treatment centers are putting poison in the water.  Even if you cook with and drink purified water, your body absorbs the poison from showers.

COVID is the combined snake venom from the Chinese Cobra (the actual spike protein) and the Chinese Krait Snakes.  The preventative / treatment is nicotine. Get or stock up on patches or gum for an antidote.

