The Globalists' Intention for the Destruction of Humanity

Kerry Cassidy of Project Camelot interviews Dr. Rima Laibow for the first time. Topics discussed include: the Globalist intentions for Humanity; the "death machine" called the United Nations; the "evil Schwabians" and the World Engulfing Forum; One Health; Agenda 2030; the Pact For the Future; the Rockefellers; and much more.
The Battle For Freedom On Earth
