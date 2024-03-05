Create New Account
The Globalists' Intention for the Destruction of Humanity
Thomas Smith
Kerry Cassidy of Project Camelot interviews Dr. Rima Laibow for the first time. Topics discussed include: the Globalist intentions for Humanity; the "death machine" called the United Nations; the "evil Schwabians" and the World Engulfing Forum; One Health; Agenda 2030;  the Pact For the Future; the Rockefellers; and much more.

The Battle For Freedom On Earth
https://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/12-2023

