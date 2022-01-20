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Alex Jones Responds to the Grounding of Aircraft Due to the 5G Rollout
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198 views • January 20, 2022
The elites know that 5G will be a disaster to our health and current technical infrastructure. Alex Jones exposes how bankers and executives ordered the Deepwater Horizon disaster to happen in the name of profits. And that same mentality to bring about an autonomous future will create new electro-magnetic holocaust nationwide.
Mirrored from https://www.banned.video/watch?id=61e8c94f78fb74058485b308
Mirrored from https://www.banned.video/watch?id=61e8c94f78fb74058485b308
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