Netanyahu Back To Lead The Jews And Israel Into The Time Of Jacob's Trouble?-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-NOV 4 2022

Benjamin
Netanyahu has come back, and with him comes the stunning 'prophecy' made
by two Jewish rabbis decades ago that he would be the prime minister in
Israel at the start of what they called the 'messianic age'. Those of
us who are students of the word of God know all too well that what the
rabbis call the messianic age will actually be the start of the first
3.5 years of the time of Jacob's trouble. Are we at the dawn of the
appearing of the Antichrist?
"Alas! for that day is great, so that none is like it: it is even the time of Jacob's trouble; but he shall be saved out of it." Jeremiah 30:7 (KJB)
On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, back in the 1990's Rabbi Yaakov Zisholtz and Rabbi Menachem Schneerson both said that Benjamin Netanyahu would be prime minister of Israel at the start of the messianic age. And between that time and this, Benjamin Netanyahu has ruled over Israel for a total of four 4-year terms as prime minister. Then he lost two years ago as his detractors predicted he would soon be in jail stemming from alleged crimes committed while in office. But amazingly, Netanyahu is not in jail, he is sitting in the office of prime minister of Israel. Were the rabbis somehow right, will Netanyahu hand over Israel to Antichrist? What role do the Abraham Accords play in all this? Buckle up, Christian, 2023 is going to be quite the bumpy ride.
