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I Tried To Give Up Men For a Month | Redonkulas.com
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95 views • February 29, 2020
Now an alt-tech exclusive thanks to YouTube's thought policing!
Alison Stevenson tried to give up men for a month... and epic failed. In the process, she accidentally stumbled upon some wisdom. Badd Popp dissects her article for Vice.
Original article: https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/a37gx5/i-tried-to-give-up-on-men-for-a-month
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Download "The Jericho Files, Book 1: Killer of Killers" by Popp
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https://www.amazon.com/Killer-Killers-Book-Jericho-Files-ebook/dp/B082Z8LP44/
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DISCLAIMER:
All material used falls under fair use of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (1998).
(Used under fair use, for commentary, education, criticism and satire.)
This video is for educational, entertainment and social commentary purposes only. Do not contact or harass the creator of the video I’m responding to. The link is provided solely for copyright purposes, and to allow that channel to monetize any traffic resulting from the creation of this video.
Alison Stevenson tried to give up men for a month... and epic failed. In the process, she accidentally stumbled upon some wisdom. Badd Popp dissects her article for Vice.
Original article: https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/a37gx5/i-tried-to-give-up-on-men-for-a-month
Purchase "CorporateLand" on Amazon
https://www.amazon.com/CorporateLand-Surviving-Cubicle-Frank-Cervi/dp/1542471540
Download "The Jericho Files, Book 1: Killer of Killers" by Popp
Free with Prime!
https://www.amazon.com/Killer-Killers-Book-Jericho-Files-ebook/dp/B082Z8LP44/
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all platforms and social media!
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.gab.com/redonkulas
http://www.brighteon.com/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.dailymotion.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
http://www.Redonkulas.com
DISCLAIMER:
All material used falls under fair use of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (1998).
(Used under fair use, for commentary, education, criticism and satire.)
This video is for educational, entertainment and social commentary purposes only. Do not contact or harass the creator of the video I’m responding to. The link is provided solely for copyright purposes, and to allow that channel to monetize any traffic resulting from the creation of this video.
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