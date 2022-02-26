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Did Russia Surgically Strike 8 Secret US Run Bio Labs In Ukraine?
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22 views • February 26, 2022
WARNING: Salty Cracker pulls no punches and says it how it is.... Including 'spiced-up' language, so clear the kids out of the room before you watch this gem.
Video Source: Salty Cracker
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8c-i0G5ySY3giqIQepEjcQ
There are indications that some of the strikes by Russia on Ukraine targets were not just military bases, but US-run bio-labs.
Salty Cracker gives us his side of the story and it's certainly nothing like what the MSM will give you, that's for sure!
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between Salty Cracker and this channel.
Video Source: Salty Cracker
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8c-i0G5ySY3giqIQepEjcQ
There are indications that some of the strikes by Russia on Ukraine targets were not just military bases, but US-run bio-labs.
Salty Cracker gives us his side of the story and it's certainly nothing like what the MSM will give you, that's for sure!
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between Salty Cracker and this channel.
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