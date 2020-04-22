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Baptism the Holy Spirit and.. Water!?
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8 views • April 22, 2020
What is the one true baptism? How do we get the HS? Do we REALLY need water??
Do you have to be baptized to be saved? Yes! It's right there in the teachings of Jesus. Now whether we are talking about water baptism or the Holy Spirit baptism is the big question. It is one that has caused confusion and division throughout organised Christianity. It stems from an obsession with creating religious rituals out of things that Jesus taught. One can easily look to the Catholics for this, but truly each organized religion/denomination does this. Are trapped in a religious ritual mindset? Will you be able to hear Jesus out for what he really said?
Do you have to be baptized to be saved? Yes! It's right there in the teachings of Jesus. Now whether we are talking about water baptism or the Holy Spirit baptism is the big question. It is one that has caused confusion and division throughout organised Christianity. It stems from an obsession with creating religious rituals out of things that Jesus taught. One can easily look to the Catholics for this, but truly each organized religion/denomination does this. Are trapped in a religious ritual mindset? Will you be able to hear Jesus out for what he really said?
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