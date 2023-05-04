https://gettr.com/post/p2fzrfoc1af

We're watching who the people inside the FBI who have been giving Pres Michel the impression and giving him the instruction to do things about Mr. Miles Guo are. Who are those people? And why were these people not testifying? Why were those people not subpoenaed to testify? And why was Mr. Miles Guo, the ultimate victim of this CCP scheme, not allowed to testify?

我们正在关注那些向普拉斯·米歇尔传达信息并指示他针对郭先生采取行动的FBI内部人员。这些人是谁？为什么这些人没有作证？为什么这些人没有被传唤作证？为什么这个CCP阴谋的最终受害者——郭先生——没有被允许作证？

