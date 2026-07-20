ARE THEY ALL IN ON IT ??

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Interesting comment from Malik, whilst in conversation with Michael Yon, "What if they are all in on it ?"
I have often wondered about this with the Ukraine war, as what is happening in Ukraine actually serves the Zionist agenda. Is the Gulf war the same, thing serving the Greater Israel Zionist globalist agenda.