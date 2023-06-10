Destruction of AFU convoy of wheeled vehicles using UAV
The UAV operators detected the movement of a column of heavy military vehicles and armoured vehicles of the AFU. The convoy was targeted by UAVs. As a result, all heavy military vehicles and armoured vehicles have been destroyed.
