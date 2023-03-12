The True Meaning of the Ankh

The Ankh is likely one of the first casualties of the New World Order and it's cultural significance cannot be overstated.

Ancient Egyptians saw magic in nature, and the seed was no different. They revered it as a source of all life, which it is. But today, in making us more dependent on a technocratic system, the elites have suppressed the Ankh's true meaning to avoid a cultural re-awakening, like that same culture which sustained the ancients for thousands of years.

Like the symbology of many religions, the Ankh was likely the first, which was a sign with one meaning that the ancients recognized, and likely worshiped. They saw divine energy in the germination of seeds into food, medicine and the plants that gave fruit and more seeds. The Ankh was likely made from hair or palm leaves, shaped as it is and placed in such a way as to identify crops lands so travelers wouldn't disturb the seedlings or young plants that had yet to emerge, before they could create proper fencing to keep people and wildlife away. When they could carve objects from wood or stone, the Ankh was made more tangible, possibly staked in the ground or on signs to identify said crops. From the poorest of the poor to the elites, they all revered the power of the Ankh.

Historic seed banks were likely the first churches, and the original priests were guards who protected the seeds. Even the story of Christ in the temple attacking the money changers is an echo of that ancient fraternity.

Here we have a fantasia on a theme, giving reverence to that magic that has been lost through eons of time, and to counter the demands of tyrannical forces that refuse to allow culture to flourish outside of their control.

This is a low-fi standard definition video I produced in 2009 while grieving the loss of a close family member.

Ankh is the Seed of Life For All.