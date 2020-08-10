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Dr Sherry Tenpenny talks about the use of vaccines for Covid 19. Once you listen to the REAL information will you ACTUALLY put this into your body?
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197 views • August 10, 2020
With a race now on to develop a vaccine for COVID 19 there is a ton of theories about why it is being done and what the efficacy will be. Dr Sherri Tenpenny, is an American osteopathic medical doctor, researcher and author.
She has invested 20 years, and over 40,000 hours, researching, documenting and exposing the complex issues of vaccine development, testing and distribution.
As an internationally renowned speaker and author, her articles have been translated into over 12 languages.
Dr. Tenpenny has worked as an Emergency Medicine physician and were Director of a Level 2 Trauma centre for over a decade.
She now runs her own medical centre, providing an integrated approach to health, which has attracted patients from 50 states and 17 countries, with the doctrine “the body can heal itself”.
She has invested 20 years, and over 40,000 hours, researching, documenting and exposing the complex issues of vaccine development, testing and distribution.
As an internationally renowned speaker and author, her articles have been translated into over 12 languages.
Dr. Tenpenny has worked as an Emergency Medicine physician and were Director of a Level 2 Trauma centre for over a decade.
She now runs her own medical centre, providing an integrated approach to health, which has attracted patients from 50 states and 17 countries, with the doctrine “the body can heal itself”.
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