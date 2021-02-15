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The Frontline Doctors Speak, feat. Dr. Stella Immanuel
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372 views • February 15, 2021
America's Frontline Doctors are a volunteer physician organization which was started specifically to combat the serious and life-threatening disinformation campaign that has taken over America and the entire globe. Listen to the passionate testimony of Dr. Stella Immanuel, Dr. Simone Gold, et al., as they attempt to dispel the myths, misinformation and deception surrounding the great COVID scam-demic...
See also: http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/11-2020
See also: http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/11-2020
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