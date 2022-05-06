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Will Ken Paxton Take Action to Uphold Due Process?
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51 views • May 06, 2022
Will Ken Paxton Take Action to Uphold Due Process?
https://stophate.com/mash/will-ken-paxton-take-action-to-uphold-due-process
Trennis Evans recently presented Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton a statement explaining how the FBI and DOJ failed the DUE PROCESS guaranteed by statutes within the US Constitution and the Constitution of the State of Texas. The complete disregard of the SOVEREIGN RIGHTS of the States and US Citizens amounts to unlawful abduction at the hands of FBI and other federal law enforcement agents.
AG Paxton has never been shy about holding the Federal Government accountable.
Will Paxton take action to defend the Constitution once more?
The clock is ticking.
----
Texans, he's up for re-election - be sure to let him know what matters to us.
--
AG GOV WEBSITE:
TexasAttorneyGeneral.gov
(800) 252-8014
PO Box 12548
Austin, TX 78711-2548
--
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE:
KenPaxton.com
(469) 247-2360
[email protected]
P.O. Box 3476 McKinney, Texas 75070
----
Read more: https://stophate.com/mash/texas-j6-defendant-says-federal-arrests-violated-us-constitution
https://stophate.com/mash/will-ken-paxton-take-action-to-uphold-due-process
Trennis Evans recently presented Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton a statement explaining how the FBI and DOJ failed the DUE PROCESS guaranteed by statutes within the US Constitution and the Constitution of the State of Texas. The complete disregard of the SOVEREIGN RIGHTS of the States and US Citizens amounts to unlawful abduction at the hands of FBI and other federal law enforcement agents.
AG Paxton has never been shy about holding the Federal Government accountable.
Will Paxton take action to defend the Constitution once more?
The clock is ticking.
----
Texans, he's up for re-election - be sure to let him know what matters to us.
--
AG GOV WEBSITE:
TexasAttorneyGeneral.gov
(800) 252-8014
PO Box 12548
Austin, TX 78711-2548
--
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE:
KenPaxton.com
(469) 247-2360
[email protected]
P.O. Box 3476 McKinney, Texas 75070
----
Read more: https://stophate.com/mash/texas-j6-defendant-says-federal-arrests-violated-us-constitution
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