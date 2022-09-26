New Studio Reveal - Aiden Aslin, Military Reserves and MORE - John Mark Dougan, 092622

I'm sharing this video and description from “John Mark Dougan” on YouTube.

it's been a while, guys. Now, let's get to it! I have LOTS of things to share with you!

Make sure you subscribe to my channel!



💰Buy Me a Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/badvolf



💰Bitcoin: Wallet Address: https://alexwolfe.bitcoinwallet.com or 36SvZg5at2cj1oHTCPpHTKKWBCWvcgh58n

💰Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/BadVolf

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/BadVolf

---

Hi. This is Cynthia. Please also visit my other channel, "Truth Cat Radio Videos" on Brighteon. https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cynthia1











