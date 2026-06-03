Russian media outlets released videos on June 2 reporting that a fleet of Russian Air Force bombers was preparing to head to launch sites, suggesting that a missile strike against Ukraine was likely to take place in the coming hours. This follows an attack on the night of June 1—one of the Russian Armed Forces’ strongest strikes against Ukraine in recent months—in which Moscow vowed retaliation against the perpetrators of Ukrainian latest attacks on civilians in Luhansk and Kherson Region. Reports indicate that large-scale air and missile strikes are expected to take place shortly. Information regarding the aircraft that are ready indicates at least 6 Tu-95MS strategic bombers—including Tu-160, 6 Tu-22M3 long-range bombers, and 6 MiG-31K—carriers of the Kinzhal hypersonic ballistic missiles. At Engels and Olenya Airfields, activity involving Tu-22M3 and Tu-95MS strategic bombers has been recorded, ahead of a possible takeoff from the bases toward launch sites in Vologda Region, with plans to launch Kinzhal cruise missiles within the next few hours. Meanwhile, Tu-160M “White Swan” strategic bomber has already taken off from the Ukrainka Airfield and is also heading toward the launch area in Vologda Region. And, all of this does not include the movement of 3 ships in Novorossiysk equipped with Kalibr missile systems.

Once again, following the June 1 nighttime attack on Ukrainian territory, cries of “Russian aggression” are being heard among Western politicians and the media, below is a summary from the Russian Ministry of Defense regarding the matter, reporting a large-scale attack using long-range precision air, land, and sea weapons. The Ministry of Defense published a list of targets struck, including Ukrainian defense industry facilities, fuel and transportation infrastructure, and military airfields used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Ministry of Defense emphasized that all targets were hit! In Kyiv as the primary target area are ten sites; including the Abris-PT Association (production of UAV and equipment for repairing electronic and optical equipment), the Spektr Special Design Bureau (electronic warfare and SIGINT systems, communications equipment), Mayak JSC (small arms, artillery, electronics, and communications equipment), and the state-owned company UkrSpetsExport (which holds a monopoly on the export and import of military and dual-use products and services. It accounts for up to 85 percent of Ukrainian military-technical cooperation). Additionally, three TCC sites in Kyiv were struck.

Meanwhile in Zaporizhzhia Region: the workshops of the Omelchenko Machine-Building Plant (production and repair of aircraft engine parts, manufacture of gas turbine power units), and the Motor Sich aircraft engine plant (production of UAVs, turboprop, turbojet, turbopropfan, and turboshaft engines for aircraft and helicopters). Dnipropetrovsk Region; the Fore Point plant and its logistics center (production of components for long-range attack UAV and missile weapons; storage of finished products). Kharkiv Region; three defense industry companies, including the Kharkiv State Aviation Company (production and repair of passenger and transport aircraft, production of drones, and aircraft repair). Two fuel and energy complex facilities were also targeted. Sumy Region; the Shostka State-Owned Plant “Zvezda” (which produces propellant charges for artillery shells, mortars, recoilless rifles, small arms, and hunting weapons) was targeted. In addition, military industrial facilities in the Khmelnytsky and Poltava Regions, as well as the infrastructure of six military airfields in the Cherkasy, Rivne, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Khmelnytsky, and Kyiv Regions were struck.

On Monday, the Russian president promised the perpetrators of the attacks by Ukraine in Starobelsk, and the latest attack in the town of Henischesk in Kherson Region—where a six-year-old child was killed—that punishment was inevitable: “Everyone must receive the punishment they deserve. And that will be inevitable,” said Vladimir Putin.

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