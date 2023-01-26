Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Erythromelalgia; why I got sick, what my symptoms were and how a carnivore way of eating is healing
187 views
channel image
Karine Savard
Published a day ago |

This was a deleted video on screwtube of 2021.

I found it again going through my files, I thought posting it again here could be helpful for those suffering from an auto immune disease. We've got enough drama in the world, let's spread hope. 

The thumbnail is me having an attack three years ago. I am not afraid to show the pain I was in, how ugly it looks, because I came out of it with the grace of God. 🙏🌻💕

Keywords
drugshealingpainsufferinghopesymptomserythromelalgiacarnivore way of eating

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket