Erythromelalgia; why I got sick, what my symptoms were and how a carnivore way of eating is healing

This was a deleted video on screwtube of 2021.

I found it again going through my files, I thought posting it again here could be helpful for those suffering from an auto immune disease. We've got enough drama in the world, let's spread hope.

The thumbnail is me having an attack three years ago. I am not afraid to show the pain I was in, how ugly it looks, because I came out of it with the grace of God. 🙏🌻💕