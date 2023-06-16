Create New Account
What about Today's Youth? (Part 1) - with Carl Kerby
The Berean Call
In today’s program, Tom addresses the question, “What About Today’s Youth?” Joining Tom is Carl Kerby. Carl’s ministry is Reasons for Hope, and its focus is reaching today’s young people. Now, with his guest, here’s TBC executive director Tom McMahon.


apostasyberean callta mcmahoncarl kerby

