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UK: WELCOME TO A FASCIST DICTATORSHIP (MIRRORED)
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1094 views • November 12, 2021
UK: WELCOME TO A FASCIST DICTATORSHIP (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel MrHellvis69 at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hsxIpFjbyxkG/
Over the last few weeks and since the illegal extension of the Emergency Powers of the Coronavirus Act by a corrupt Parliament, the UK has been sliding ever increasingly into a totalitarian fascist dictatorship.
Our politicians are criminal psychopaths hell bent on mass murder of us the people. They will not stop until we say enough. RISE UP AND BE THE RESISTANCE
Find me on Gab: @TomWho4
Please subscribe to my BitChute channel:
https://www.BitChute.com/channel/mrhellvis69/
Please subscribe to my Brand New Tube channel:
https://brandnewtube.com/@MrHellvis69
Mirrored from Bitchute channel MrHellvis69 at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hsxIpFjbyxkG/
Over the last few weeks and since the illegal extension of the Emergency Powers of the Coronavirus Act by a corrupt Parliament, the UK has been sliding ever increasingly into a totalitarian fascist dictatorship.
Our politicians are criminal psychopaths hell bent on mass murder of us the people. They will not stop until we say enough. RISE UP AND BE THE RESISTANCE
Find me on Gab: @TomWho4
Please subscribe to my BitChute channel:
https://www.BitChute.com/channel/mrhellvis69/
Please subscribe to my Brand New Tube channel:
https://brandnewtube.com/@MrHellvis69
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