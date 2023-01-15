The Unjected Show - Series Premiere - Episode #001

Welcome to the Series Premiere of The Unjected Show, brought to you by Unjected.com. The Unjected show is hosted by Unjected Co-Founders Shelby Thomson and Heather Pyle, along with Scott Armstrong from Rebunked News (Rebunked.news) and the hilarious Zach Brown from the Unfit Statesman Podcast (On all podcast players and Rokfin).

We will be taking your calls about the unvaccinated dating scene, wild stories, dating advice and so much more! We want to hear from you! 1-833-3UNJECT ext 888 or 1-833-386-5328. Taking calls tonight. Enjoy!

Follow the show on IG: @TheUnjectedShow

Follow Unjected Official on IG: @Unjectedofficial

Twitter: @Unjected

Telegram Channel: t.me/TheUnjected

Telegram Chat: t.me/Unjected_official

Follow Shelby on Instagram: @UnjectedShelby_

Follow Heather on Instagram: @Unjectedheather

Follow Scott: Twitter: @Rebunkednews IG: @Rebunkednews

Follow Zach: Twitter: @UnfitStatesman IG: @UnfitStatesman