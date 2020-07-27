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Fuel Agnostic Zero Emission Detonation Engine [𝔽.𝔸.ℤ.𝔼.𝔻.]
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87 views • July 27, 2020
Out-Of-The-Box Solution to Old I.C.E. Problems:
🚗 🚙 🚚 🚢✈🛩🚁We are proud to announce our second disruptive 𝔽𝕦𝕖𝕝 𝔸𝕘𝕟𝕠𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕔 ℤ𝕖𝕣𝕠 𝔼𝕞𝕚𝕤𝕤𝕚𝕠𝕟 𝔻𝕖𝕥𝕠𝕟𝕒𝕥𝕚𝕠𝕟 𝔼𝕟𝕘𝕚𝕟𝕖 [𝔽.𝔸.ℤ.𝔼.𝔻.] © solution - Ultra Simple, Ultra Low Cost, Ultra Long Life [1-10 million miles], Ultra Efficient, Ultra Wide & High Torque & Power Bands, Ultra High Speed Range[30k rpm], Fuel Agnostic, Transmission-Free, Low Heat Signature, Non-Polluting [only lower CO2 which is not a pollutant] - better than EVs. >150mpg using ANY liquid or gas fuel even CONCURRENTLY W/O DOWNRATING [i.e. no loss of power], even if dirty, including hydrogen, biofuels or Natural Gas from home.
The game-changing Homogeneous Charge Compression Ignition Detonation (HCCI-DE) technology best solves the issues present in previous internal combustion engine designs by transforming the old paradigm into a simple, durable, power dense, efficient, pollution-free, multi-fuel solution for power generation of all scales, transportation, construction, military and off-road vehicles including ships, aircraft, drones, and robotics.
The HCCI-DE delivers up to a 150% increase in fuel economy over gasoline and Diesel engines at any speed or load, not just at one optimal operating point, and a >400% higher power to weight ratio. Real world driving cycle performance will be even higher. The simple native/built-in, low cost, durable, constant velocity transmission can further increase the performance and life. Coupling with an ultra simple, low cost, non-electric 𝕊𝕦𝕡𝕖𝕣ℍ𝕪𝕓𝕣𝕚𝕕 feature can add more than an extra 100% increase for a combined fuel usage improvement of well over 250%, obviating the basic need for expensive, hazardous, hybrids/EVs which, as is coming to light, are not eco-friendly in a life cycle analysis.
The multi-fuel technology allows instantaneous use of any liquid or gaseous fuel including methane [natural gas], coal water slurry, biofuels or hydrogen even if mixed, unrefined, old or contaminated. This enables fast fueling anywhere… anytime…w/o infrastructure changes or its disruptions. Even if gasoline is $4/gallon, this technology would still be half the cost to than electric vehicles.
Offers virtually non-polluting, low heat & noise exhaust (measured 220 Fᶛ) without costly after-treatments. Can have a negative carbon footprint with hydrogen, renewable/biofuels or gasified municipal/agricultural/forest waste or coal.
Offers higher engine durability/lifespan with lower ownership cost. Greater than one million mile lifespan is expected.
Advanced vehicle architectures are possible especially trucks
The engine has only 2 moving parts, requiring 1/10th of the machining and processing to manufacture than that of a conventional engine. No camshaft, valvetrain, turbochargers, mufflers or complex computer controls.
Simple, low cost/weight native 𝕊𝕦𝕡𝕖𝕣ℍ𝕪𝕓𝕣𝕚𝕕 capability is non-electric
Provides solutions for military & air taxis no one has yet considered. Several novel distributed aircraft propulsion schemes possible
Technical Overview:
The innovative concept is a reformulation of engine theory, providing a maximally broad torque curve with complete combustion. The elegance of physics dictates the design.
Status:
The technology works and has been experimentally verified. We have two working prototypes and are finishing a third. Investment-grade patents are in place and we are obtaining yet more. We have many strategic forward-looking partners.
===
CO2 life cycle production comparisons - The Contradictions of Battery Operated Vehicles | https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S1E8SQde5rk
Why Gas Engines Are Far From Dead - Biggest EV Problems
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hatav_Rdnno
No, Electric Cars Will Not 'Save the Planet' From Climate Change https://townhall.com/tipsheet/elliebufkin/2020/03/17/no-electric-cars-will-not-save-the-planet-from-climate-change-n2564306
Unfortunately no EV/hybrid/FC has value from the start as they don't solve the CO2 issue they are intended to fix = scam
While the Supertuck program struggles we have 2 solutions https://dieselnet.com/news/2020/07supertruck.php
https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6689649571678814208
#NFTG #DisruptingTheDisruptors© #FAZED©
🚗 🚙 🚚 🚢✈🛩🚁We are proud to announce our second disruptive 𝔽𝕦𝕖𝕝 𝔸𝕘𝕟𝕠𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕔 ℤ𝕖𝕣𝕠 𝔼𝕞𝕚𝕤𝕤𝕚𝕠𝕟 𝔻𝕖𝕥𝕠𝕟𝕒𝕥𝕚𝕠𝕟 𝔼𝕟𝕘𝕚𝕟𝕖 [𝔽.𝔸.ℤ.𝔼.𝔻.] © solution - Ultra Simple, Ultra Low Cost, Ultra Long Life [1-10 million miles], Ultra Efficient, Ultra Wide & High Torque & Power Bands, Ultra High Speed Range[30k rpm], Fuel Agnostic, Transmission-Free, Low Heat Signature, Non-Polluting [only lower CO2 which is not a pollutant] - better than EVs. >150mpg using ANY liquid or gas fuel even CONCURRENTLY W/O DOWNRATING [i.e. no loss of power], even if dirty, including hydrogen, biofuels or Natural Gas from home.
The game-changing Homogeneous Charge Compression Ignition Detonation (HCCI-DE) technology best solves the issues present in previous internal combustion engine designs by transforming the old paradigm into a simple, durable, power dense, efficient, pollution-free, multi-fuel solution for power generation of all scales, transportation, construction, military and off-road vehicles including ships, aircraft, drones, and robotics.
The HCCI-DE delivers up to a 150% increase in fuel economy over gasoline and Diesel engines at any speed or load, not just at one optimal operating point, and a >400% higher power to weight ratio. Real world driving cycle performance will be even higher. The simple native/built-in, low cost, durable, constant velocity transmission can further increase the performance and life. Coupling with an ultra simple, low cost, non-electric 𝕊𝕦𝕡𝕖𝕣ℍ𝕪𝕓𝕣𝕚𝕕 feature can add more than an extra 100% increase for a combined fuel usage improvement of well over 250%, obviating the basic need for expensive, hazardous, hybrids/EVs which, as is coming to light, are not eco-friendly in a life cycle analysis.
The multi-fuel technology allows instantaneous use of any liquid or gaseous fuel including methane [natural gas], coal water slurry, biofuels or hydrogen even if mixed, unrefined, old or contaminated. This enables fast fueling anywhere… anytime…w/o infrastructure changes or its disruptions. Even if gasoline is $4/gallon, this technology would still be half the cost to than electric vehicles.
Offers virtually non-polluting, low heat & noise exhaust (measured 220 Fᶛ) without costly after-treatments. Can have a negative carbon footprint with hydrogen, renewable/biofuels or gasified municipal/agricultural/forest waste or coal.
Offers higher engine durability/lifespan with lower ownership cost. Greater than one million mile lifespan is expected.
Advanced vehicle architectures are possible especially trucks
The engine has only 2 moving parts, requiring 1/10th of the machining and processing to manufacture than that of a conventional engine. No camshaft, valvetrain, turbochargers, mufflers or complex computer controls.
Simple, low cost/weight native 𝕊𝕦𝕡𝕖𝕣ℍ𝕪𝕓𝕣𝕚𝕕 capability is non-electric
Provides solutions for military & air taxis no one has yet considered. Several novel distributed aircraft propulsion schemes possible
Technical Overview:
The innovative concept is a reformulation of engine theory, providing a maximally broad torque curve with complete combustion. The elegance of physics dictates the design.
Status:
The technology works and has been experimentally verified. We have two working prototypes and are finishing a third. Investment-grade patents are in place and we are obtaining yet more. We have many strategic forward-looking partners.
===
CO2 life cycle production comparisons - The Contradictions of Battery Operated Vehicles | https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S1E8SQde5rk
Why Gas Engines Are Far From Dead - Biggest EV Problems
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hatav_Rdnno
No, Electric Cars Will Not 'Save the Planet' From Climate Change https://townhall.com/tipsheet/elliebufkin/2020/03/17/no-electric-cars-will-not-save-the-planet-from-climate-change-n2564306
Unfortunately no EV/hybrid/FC has value from the start as they don't solve the CO2 issue they are intended to fix = scam
While the Supertuck program struggles we have 2 solutions https://dieselnet.com/news/2020/07supertruck.php
https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6689649571678814208
#NFTG #DisruptingTheDisruptors© #FAZED©
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