RT News - March 3 2026 6AM GMT

March 3, 2026

Israel eyes a ground invasion into Lebanon while launching airstrikes against its northern neighbor. Air raid sirens are heard across northern Israel as Hezbollah appears to be retaliating. As Israel and the US bomb Iran for the 4th day, Tehran strikes military targets across the region, and the American embassy in Saudi Arabia goes up in smoke. Benjamin Netanyahu tries driving the narrative but misses the point claiming he and the US only target terrorists, while turning a blind eye to the 175 killed at an Iranian girls' elementary school. RT's Tehran bureau producer reports from a site where IDF air strikes flattened a building, right near our channel's office that was also damaged.





