WAR ESCALATION REPORTS AND TRUMP ANNOUNCEMENTS AT SAME TIME.
Interesting. Just noting that Trump announcements are coming out the EXACT same days that major Russian announcements are being made. The international arrest warrant for Putin was released same day as Trump announced his indictment...and then, the official Russian announcement of use of Hypersonic missiles to completely vaporize NATO command centers, is released on the same day as SDNY reports, they've voted to indict. Maybe coincidink but I doubt it. Looks like a litmus test to see which is freaking people out more. So next move can be formulated. This is getting really obvious guys, this play. Announcing several things at once to see what our response is and then doing one or the other. This is us being used against us. And no one seems to notice... Hit meeeeee! [email protected]

